Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> January 18, 2026

Two E&P Stocks Positioned to Outperform in a Tough Market

Mariani, Leo
Leo Mariani, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners, LLC. He joined MKM Partners in June 2022 from Key Banc Capital Markets before the acquisition by Roth Capital Partners in 2023. With 24 years of experience, Mr. Mariani has an extensive background in covering the oil and gas exploration and production sector as well as renewable energy. He has spent 19 years in equity research and almost five years in investment banking. Previously, he held the position of senior E&P analyst at RBC Capital Markets and also worked at Jefferies and NatAlliance Securities. He worked in investment banking roles at both PaineWebber and UBS, covering the energy industry and utilities subsectors. Mr. Mariani graduated with honors from Brown University, holding a double major in business economics and organizational behavior and management. Profile
Word count: 3,358

TWST: Tell us about your coverage area at Roth.

Mr. Mariani: I cover oil and gas exploration and production, and do fairly extensive work on

