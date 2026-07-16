AI Hardware Pullback Creates Buying Opportunity for Quality Names

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Robert Huesman, CFA, CFP, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at 1919 Investment Counsel. In his role as a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Huesman works with individuals, families, foundations, and endowments, delivering comprehensive investment counsel. In addition, he serves as the co-manager of the Responsible Investing equity strategies and co-manages the 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced mutual fund. He is also a member of the firm’s Third-Party Advisory Group and is on the advisory board for the Disruptive Innovation Advisory Group. Mr. Huesman entered the financial services industry in 2007 when he joined the firm. Mr. Huesman currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the Art Academy of Cincinnati and the finance committee of the Contemporary Arts Center, and coaches youth soccer. In his spare time, Mr. Huesman enjoys spending time with his wife and children. His hobbies include traveling with a focus on being outdoors, playing soccer and golf, and DIY house projects. Mr. Huesman earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Mount Saint Joseph University and an MBA from Xavier University. He is a CFA Charterholder and a CFP professional. Profile

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TWST: Your career in finance began in 2007 when you joined 1919. What do you do there? Please tell us more about your role.

Mr. Huesman: I’m