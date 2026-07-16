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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 16, 2026

Global Sustainable Bond Fund Prioritizes Low Volatility, Strong Governance

Alm, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Alm, CFA, is Senior Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Saturna Capital. Originally from Connecticut, she graduated from New York University with degrees in Economics and Anthropology including field work completed in Luxor, Egypt. Prior to joining Saturna in 2018, Ms. Alm spent 11 years at Wells Fargo Asset Management as a senior research analyst focusing on high-yield municipal bonds. As part of her previous role, she also worked on the management of several municipal SMA strategies. Ms. Alm is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder. Profile
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TWST: For readers who are new to Saturna Capital, please begin by telling us about the firm, its roots in Washington state, and the investment philosophy

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