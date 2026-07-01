Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

David Findlay serves as the Chairman of the boards of directors and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Financial and Lake City Bank. Mr. Findlay also served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2014-2023, President and Chief Financial Officer from 2010-2014 and Chief Financial Officer from 2000-2010. Prior to joining Lakeland Financial in September 2000, Mr. Findlay served as the Chief Financial Officer of Quality Dining Inc., a publicly traded company with its headquarters in South Bend, Indiana. Prior to that, he served in various capacities with The Northern Trust Company in Chicago, Illinois. Profile

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TWST: Would you provide a little insight into the extremely long history of Lakeland Financial, the holding company for Lake City Bank? Were they both founded in