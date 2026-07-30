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Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> July 30, 2026

American Express Growth Holds Up Despite AI Fears

Gabriele, Dominick
Dominick Gabriele, CFA, is a Managing Director and Sr. Equity Research Analyst at Loop Capital Markets, where he covers fintech. Prior to joining Loop Capital, Mr. Gabriele was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Compass Point Research where he focused on payments, consumer lending and fintech. He began his equity research career at Oppenheimer & Co. as a member of the financial institutions group and eventually became a Senior Analyst covering fintech. Mr. Gabriele holds a B.A. in Finance from Roger Williams University and is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 3,602

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of your coverage and your main focus.

Mr. Gabriele: Absolutely. I’m one of the senior fintech analysts

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