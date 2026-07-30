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Technology >> CEO Interviews >> July 30, 2026

Interview with the CEO: Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Barrett, David
David Barrett founded Expensify Inc. and has served as its Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its board of directors since 2009. Prior to Expensify, Mr. Barrett led engineering for Red Swoosh, Inc., a peer-to-peer file sharing company, which was acquired by Akamai Technologies, Inc. in 2007. Mr. Barrett holds a B.S.E. in engineering from the University of Michigan. When he’s not leading Team Expensify from Portland, Oregon, he enjoys eating oysters with his wife Eman, and playing Minecraft with his daughter. Profile
Word count: 4,764

TWST: Let’s start with a brief history of Expensify. What was the idea behind it and when was it started?

Mr. Barrett: I started the company

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