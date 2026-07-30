Interview with the CEO: Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

David Barrett founded Expensify Inc. and has served as its Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its board of directors since 2009. Prior to Expensify, Mr. Barrett led engineering for Red Swoosh, Inc., a peer-to-peer file sharing company, which was acquired by Akamai Technologies, Inc. in 2007. Mr. Barrett holds a B.S.E. in engineering from the University of Michigan. When he’s not leading Team Expensify from Portland, Oregon, he enjoys eating oysters with his wife Eman, and playing Minecraft with his daughter. Profile

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TWST: Let’s start with a brief history of Expensify. What was the idea behind it and when was it started?

Mr. Barrett: I started the company