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Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> July 30, 2026

Dick’s Sporting Goods Rides Tailwinds From Sports and Collectibles

Baker, Michael
Michael Baker is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at D.A. Davidson. He joined the firm in August 2020 with more than 20 years of experience on the sell side to cover Retailing/Broadlines & Hardlines companies. Prior to joining the firm, he was at Deutsche Bank and Nomura/Instinet. He started his career at TJX, in its Marmaxx merchandising training division. Mr. Baker holds an MBA from The Wharton School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Tufts University. Profile
Word count: 2,533

TWST: Let’s start with your coverage area.

Mr. Baker: Sure. It’s about 30 names or so across several different consumer

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