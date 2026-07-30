Dick’s Sporting Goods Rides Tailwinds From Sports and Collectibles

Michael Baker is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at D.A. Davidson. He joined the firm in August 2020 with more than 20 years of experience on the sell side to cover Retailing/Broadlines & Hardlines companies. Prior to joining the firm, he was at Deutsche Bank and Nomura/Instinet. He started his career at TJX, in its Marmaxx merchandising training division. Mr. Baker holds an MBA from The Wharton School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Tufts University. Profile

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TWST: Let’s start with your coverage area.

Mr. Baker: Sure. It’s about 30 names or so across several different consumer