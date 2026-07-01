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Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> July 1, 2026

Interview with the President, CEO and Vice Chairman: WaFd Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Beardall, Brent
Brent Beardall is the President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of WaFd Inc. Mr. Beardall joined WaFd in 2001 as Vice President & Controller. In 2003, he was promoted to Chief Financial Officer, a position he served in for 11 years prior to being assigned to his current role with responsibility for all client-facing activities of the bank. He was awarded the title of President in 2016. On April 1, 2017, he became only the sixth CEO in the bank’s 100 year history. In January 2022, Mr. Beardall was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board. Profile
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TWST: We spoke last year, of course. But can you please give our readers a refresher on WaFd and how it has evolved over the years?

Mr.

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