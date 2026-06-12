Water-Themed Strategy Taps Opportunities Across the Global Economy

Matt Sheldon, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager on the Natural Resources Strategies team at KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. He joined the firm in April 2011. He brings deep experience in water-focused investing, spanning both global public equities and private equity, and plays a key role in the development and management of the firm’s natural resources investment capabilities. Prior to joining KBI Global Investors, Mr. Sheldon worked as an Investment Analyst at Water Asset Management and as an Equity Analyst at Wedge Capital Management, where he developed strong sector expertise and analytical insight within resource focused investment strategies. Mr. Sheldon graduated summa cum laude from Tufts University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Columbia Business School. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile

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TWST: A good place to start for our readers would be with an introduction to KBI Global Investors. Tell us a bit about the firm in general, the natural resources equity