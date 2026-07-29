Five Below, Ollie’s and National Vision Lead Specialty Retail Picks

Anthony Chukumba is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Loop Capital Markets, where he covers the Specialty Retail sector. Prior to joining Loop Capital, Mr. Chukumba was a senior equity analyst with BB&T Capital Markets and FTN Equity Capital Markets. He was also an analyst with Morningstar, Inc. and a Business Finance Manager for Sears, Roebuck and Company. Early in his career, Mr. Chukumba was a Vice President in Investment Banking and an analyst in Mergers & Acquisitions with Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Chukumba is a well-recognized industry thought leader frequently interviewed and quoted in national media, including CNBC, National Public Radio, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the Associated Press, Dow Jones Newswire, and Reuters. Mr. Chukumba earned a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Profile

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