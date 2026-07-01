Interview with the CEO: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Eric J. Meilstrup is the Chief Executive Officer of LCNB Corp. and LCNB National Bank. He is on the board of directors of both the bank and the holding company. He also serves on the board of Bankers’ Bank, Madison, WI, a correspondent bank for community banks. Mr. Meilstrup is active with the Ohio Bankers League, serving on several boards and committees for Ohio’s bank trade association. Mr. Meilstrup has been with LCNB National Bank for 38 years, including seven years as Chief Executive Officer. Throughout his tenure at LCNB, he has served in a number of roles with increasing responsibility including: Executive Vice President, Deposit Operations, Branch Operations, Human Resources, Training and Customer Service-related departments. Outside of LCNB, Mr. Meilstrup, serves on several boards, committees and groups in a variety of capacities. He is currently on the Countryside YMCA Board, where he has been a board member for many years including two years as Board Chair. He currently serves on the Public Media Connect board of trustees, which oversees the public television stations serving the Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio region. He is a board member of the West Side Church of Christ, and a current and charter member of the Lebanon Optimist Club. Mr. Meilstrup is a graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. Profile

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TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview of LCNB and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. Meilstrup: Next May, LCNB will