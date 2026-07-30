The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> July 30, 2026

Improving Execution and Merchandising Position Target for Growth

Mushkin, Scott
Scott Mushkin is the Founder and Managing Partner of R5 Capital. He also serves as the company’s CEO and Director of Research. Prior to founding R5 Capital, Mr. Mushkin was Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering retail, e-tail and consumer products at Wolfe Research, and established the company’s consumer research practice. Consistently ranked by Institutional Investor since 2008 as one of the top 3 food retailing analysts, Mr. Mushkin brings more than 25 years of buy-side and sell-side experience to the firm. He was recognized as the top earnings estimator in 2019 by Thomson Reuters/Refinitiv and as the top stock-picker in food and consumer staples retailing in 2018. Throughout his career, including senior positions at Lehman Brothers, Jefferies and Bank of America, he has received various additional recognition from the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes. He also frequently appears on CNBC, as well as other business networks. Mr. Mushkin received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago. Profile
Word count: 3,756

TWST: Let’s start with a refresher on your company, R5 Capital, and your coverage area.

Mr. Mushkin: R5 Capital covers the entire retail

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW)
Interview with the CEO: Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)
Interview with the President, CEO and Vice Chairman: WaFd Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
ESG Investor Says AI's Benefits Outweigh Its Energy Costs
Global Sustainable Bond Fund Prioritizes Low Volatility, Strong Governance
AI Hardware Pullback Creates Buying Opportunity for Quality Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
American Express Growth Holds Up Despite AI Fears
Dick’s Sporting Goods Rides Tailwinds From Sports and Collectibles
Improving Execution and Merchandising Position Target for Growth
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 