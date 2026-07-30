Improving Execution and Merchandising Position Target for Growth

Scott Mushkin is the Founder and Managing Partner of R5 Capital. He also serves as the company’s CEO and Director of Research. Prior to founding R5 Capital, Mr. Mushkin was Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering retail, e-tail and consumer products at Wolfe Research, and established the company’s consumer research practice. Consistently ranked by Institutional Investor since 2008 as one of the top 3 food retailing analysts, Mr. Mushkin brings more than 25 years of buy-side and sell-side experience to the firm. He was recognized as the top earnings estimator in 2019 by Thomson Reuters/Refinitiv and as the top stock-picker in food and consumer staples retailing in 2018. Throughout his career, including senior positions at Lehman Brothers, Jefferies and Bank of America, he has received various additional recognition from the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes. He also frequently appears on CNBC, as well as other business networks. Mr. Mushkin received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Boston College and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago. Profile

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TWST: Let’s start with a refresher on your company, R5 Capital, and your coverage area.

Mr. Mushkin: R5 Capital covers the entire retail