Interview with the CEO: Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW)

Billy Hult is Chief Executive Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc. and a member of the board. Mr. Hult became CEO in 2023 after serving 15 years as President — a tenure that included playing a key role in Tradeweb’s landmark IPO in 2019. As CEO, he has led Tradeweb through a period of substantial strategic expansion, broadening its product capabilities and geographic reach through the acquisitions of Yieldbroker, r8fin and ICD. Mr. Hult joined Tradeweb in 2000 after beginning his career at Société Générale. He holds a B.A. from Denison University. A fifth-generation New Yorker, he serves on the boards of the Tenement Museum and the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival. Profile

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TWST: As I understand it, Tradeweb was founded in the late 1990s as an online trading network for U.S. Treasuries. What was the market like for this type of product then