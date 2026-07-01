SouthState, ServisFirst Emerge as Top Picks Amid Bank Consolidation

David Bishop, CFA, is a Director in the Research Department for Hovde Group, responsible for equity research coverage of the U.S. bank sector. He joined Hovde Group in April 2022 from Seaport Research Partners, where he was covering the domestic regional bank group. Mr. Bishop has over 25 years of sell-side experience and began his career at Legg Mason/Stifel Financial in 2000, and started covering the Gulfsouth and Savings and Loan sectors in 2005. He has also worked at FIG Partners and DA Davidson in his career covering Northeast and Mid-Atlantic banks. In 2010, Mr. Bishop was ranked #1 Earnings Estimator for Commercial Banks by Starmine among all Equity Analysts in the United States. Mr. Bishop is a CFA charterholder and received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the College of New Jersey (f/k/a Trenton State College) and an MBA in Investment Management from Pace University in New York City. Profile

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TWST: It’s been a few years since we last spoke, why don’t you refresh our memories on the focus of your coverage universe?

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