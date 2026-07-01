Interview with the President and CEO: Community Bancorp. (NASDAQ:CMTV)

Christopher Caldwell is President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Bancorp. and Community National Bank. Mr. Caldwell has over 30 years of experience in the banking and business consulting industries. He has extensive knowledge of commercial lending, bank and branch network operation, customer service delivery and strategic planning, and growth and development for businesses. Mr. Caldwell is a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, and holds an MBA from Anderson University, a B.S. in History from Manchester College and an M.A. in History from Ohio University. Profile

Word count: 3,139

TWST: Would you provide a brief overview of Community Bancorp., the parent bank holding company of Community National Bank? Also, this is a very old bank, do you know why