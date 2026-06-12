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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 12, 2026

Entergy Should See 10%–12% Earnings Growth Trajectory

Porter, Timothy O.
Timothy O. Porter, CFA, joined Reaves Asset Management in 2004. Effective January 2020, he was named the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. He is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Reaves Infrastructure Fund, Co-Manager of the Reaves Utility Income Fund, co-manages accounts on several of the firm’s SMA retail platforms, and serves as a research analyst specializing in energy. He also serves on the portfolio review and risk management committee. Before joining Reaves, Mr. Porter was Co-Manager of a market-neutral energy strategy at Millennium Partners. Previously he served as an analyst at Circle–T Partners and HSBC Asset Management in New York. He started his career at Refco Inc. as a commodity research analyst. Mr. Porter received his undergraduate degree from SUNY Geneseo and is a CFA Charterholder. Profile
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TWST: If you wouldn’t mind, let’s start with a snapshot of Reaves Asset Management — your overall business, and what readers should know about the firm’s expertise

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