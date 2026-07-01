Global Banks Buoyed by Capital Markets Rebound

Stephen Biggar is the Director of Financial Services Research at Argus Research and is responsible for coverage of large global banks, regional banks, and domestic credit card and payment companies. He has covered financial services stocks for more than 20 years. He is also a member of the Argus Investment Policy Committee and Senior Portfolio Group, and frequently appears in print and broadcast media discussing equity markets. Previously, Mr. Biggar was the Global Director of Equity Research for S&P Capital IQ. He holds a degree in Economics from Rutgers University. Profile

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TWST: Why don’t you start by reminding us of what your coverage universe looks like, and any differentiating factors about your research that you would