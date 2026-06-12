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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 12, 2026

Data Centers Are Creating an All-of-the-Above Energy Opportunity

Sunderland, Todd
Todd Sunderland, CFA, is the Chief Risk Officer, Chief Operating Officer and a Portfolio Manager at NXG Investment Management. He has worked in investment and risk management since 2004, and previously worked in the engineering field. Before joining NXG in 2007 he was portfolio analyst at Spinnerhawk Capital Management. Prior to that, he was programmer and risk analyst for Hunt Financial Ventures. His engineering experience includes Carter & Burgess (Jacobs) and United Technologies Carrier. Mr. Sunderland earned his MBA from Southern Methodist University and his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University. He is a CFA charterholder, a Financial Risk Manager (FRM), Chartered Market Technician (CMT), and a registered Professional Engineer (PE) – inactive. Profile
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TWST: To start, introduce our readers to NXG Investment Management with a bit about the company history and an overview of the business as it looks

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