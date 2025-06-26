W. R. Berkley and American Financial Offer Long-Term Strength and Profitability

Robert Farnam joined Janney Montgomery Scott in 2022 as Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst charged with re-establishing a property and casualty insurance equity research platform for the firm. Mr. Farnam joined Janney from Boenning & Scattergood, where he was tasked with a similar role as Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering the P&C insurance space. Prior to joining Boenning in 2016, he was Vice President, Insurance Research at Conning & Company where he published research products covering strategic and financial trends in the P&C insurance industry. From 2005-2014, he was Director, Equity Research in the P&C insurance unit of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, where he provided equity investment opinions on a portfolio of predominantly small- and mid-cap specialty commercial lines carriers. Previous experience includes Senior Financial Analyst and Actuary at A.M. Best Company and Actuarial Assistant at General Accident Insurance. Mr. Farnam earned a B.S. degree in mathematics from Tufts University. Profile

TWST: Please introduce Janney, your focus and coverage.

Mr. Farnam: Janney Montgomery Scott is a financial services firm; mostly retail, but