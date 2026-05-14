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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 14, 2026

TotalEnergies Trades at a Discount Despite Solid Growth Outlook

Linehan, John D.
John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund and is the chief investment officer of Equity. Mr. Linehan joined the firm in 1998 as an investment analyst. From 2003 to 2009, he was the portfolio manager of the Value Fund, and from 2009 to 2014, he was head of U.S. Equity. Prior to T. Rowe Price, Mr. Linehan was an executive in the oil trading and consulting industry and was an associate in mortgage-backed securities trading at Banker Trust NY. Mr. Linehan earned a B.A. in economics from Amherst College and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Profile
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TWST: Thanks for joining us, John. How have your market forecasts for 2026 lined up with results so far?

Mr. Linehan: With our portfolio, we

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