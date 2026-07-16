Sustainability Fund Favors Industrials Supporting Critical Infrastructure

Bruce Kahn, Ph.D., is a Portfolio Manager at Shelton Capital Management. He has been the lead portfolio manager of the Shelton Sustainability Fund since October 2022, and has nearly two decades of portfolio management experience. Previously, he was responsible for delivering technical advice to investors on MSCI’s ESG and Climate Solutions tools and data sets for investment decision-making, risk management, reporting and engagement as Portfolio Manager at Sustainable Insight and a Senior Investment Strategist at Deutsche Asset Management. Dr. Kahn earned a Ph.D. in Land Resources from University of Wisconsin, Madison, an M.S. in Fisheries and Allied Aquacultures from Auburn University, and a B.A. in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from the University of Connecticut. Profile

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TWST: Please introduce Shelton Capital Management and tell us a little bit about yourself. We don’t see many portfolio managers who have advanced degrees in land