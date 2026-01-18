Supply Constraints Could Drive a Long-Lasting Energy Supercycle

Josef Schachter, CFA, is President of Schachter Energy Research Services Inc. and publisher of the Schachter Energy Report. He established Schachter Asset Management Inc. in Calgary, Canada, in 1996. For over 15 years, Mr. Schachter provided oil and gas research to Maison Placements Canada, geared to their institutional clients. Earlier in his career, he was the chief market strategist at Richardson Greenshields, a director of RGCL and a member of its Investment Policy Committee. He is a past chairman of the Canadian Council of Financial Analysts. Profile

Word count: 3,373

TWST: You’re new to The Wall Street Transcript. Please tell us briefly about your background.

Mr. Schachter: Sure. I’ve been in the