General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 21, 2025

Strategy Favors Companies With Recurring Revenue Across Market Cycles

Sessing, Christian
Christian Sessing, CFA, is the Chief Investment Officer and Lead Equity Portfolio Manager at AMI Asset Management. He leads the equity research efforts for the firm and is responsible for the portfolio construction for all of the firm’s equity strategies. He has been with AMI since 2005 and is a shareholder. Mr. Sessing began his career as an Equity Analyst with a regional brokerage firm, and then spent five years at Crowell, Weedon & Co. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in finance from California State University, Northridge, and is a member of the CFA Institute. Profile
Word count: 3,210

TWST: It has been a while since we last spoke with you, so let’s start with an introduction to the firm for our readers. What do you think is important to know about the

