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Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> May 31, 2026

Semiconductor Equipment Positioned for Extended AI Investment Cycle

Rasgon, Stacy
Stacy Rasgon is the Senior Analyst at Bernstein Research covering U.S. Semiconductors. Prior to joining Bernstein in April 2008, Mr. Rasgon worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he advised clients across the semiconductor value chain (and on three continents) in matters of strategy, operations, and M&A. He also spent time at IBM’s TJ Watson Research Center, where he examined line edge roughness formation mechanisms during plasma etching of semiconductor devices. Mr. Rasgon holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as a Certificate in Financial Technology from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He earned a B.S. summa cum laude in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles. Mr. Rasgon has been recognized as a top analyst in his sector by Institutional Investor every year since 2010, including numerous appearances as the No. 1 analyst in U.S. Semiconductors; in its 2024 survey, Extel ranked him No. 3 on its All-America Research Team. Profile
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