Screening for 10% Dividend Growth Over 10 Years

Marc Saurborn, CFA, is the Chief Investment Officer of Dividend Assets Capital, LLC. During his more than 29 years of experience in investment research and portfolio management, he has managed both institutional and private client portfolios with a variety of investment mandates. Prior to joining DAC, Mr. Saurborn was the Chief Investment Officer of the Legacy Foundation, where he managed investment and retirement portfolios for employees at the University of Virginia. He was a Co-Founding Partner of Patrumin Investors, an independent investment advisory firm that specialized in dividend growth investing. Previously, Mr. Saurborn was Senior Analyst for both the U.S. and Global investment teams at Artio Global Investors (formerly Julius Baer Investment Management); served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Thomson, Horstmann & Bryant; was a Senior Analyst at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (now BlackRock); and was an Equity Analyst at Deutsche Asset Management. He began his investment career at Brown Brothers Harriman, where he was Chief Quantitative Analyst for the International Equities Group. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Vanderbilt University and both an MBA in Finance and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. A Chartered Financial Analyst since 1999 and a member of the CFA Society of New York and Virginia, Mr. Saurborn is currently enrolled in the accelerated Capstone program to obtain his Certified Financial Planner designation. Profile

Word count: 4,092

TWST: Clearly dividends are at the heart of Dividend Assets Capital’s name and approach to investing. Tell us about the firm’s history and its business and philosophy