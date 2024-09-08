The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 8, 2024

Renewables Space Hitting Positive Inflection Points

Sznajer, Michel
Michel Sznajer, CFA, joined Ecofin in 2016 as Portfolio Manager of the firm’s Global Renewables strategies. Before joining Ecofin, he was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Silvaris Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Sznajer was at Wellington Management Co. as an industrial/infrastructure Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Prior to that, he was at Goldman Sachs and Indosuez W.I. CARR, covering the telecommunication sectors in Asia. Mr. Sznajer earned a M.Sc. in business and engineering from Brussels University and is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 3,775

TWST: We spoke four years ago, but would you refresh our memories with a snapshot of Ecofin’s business and overall investment approach?

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)
Interview with the CEO: Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Value Manager Sees Opportunity When the Market Gets It Wrong
Renewables Space Hitting Positive Inflection Points
Responsible Bond Strategy Has Overweight in Renewables Sector
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Lumber Producer West Fraser Is Top Pick in Building Products Sector
Analyst Names Four Favorite Basic Materials Stocks
Election Results Unlikely to Impact Infrastructure Spending
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 