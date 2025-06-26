The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> June 26, 2025

P&C Insurance Valuations Are Stretched Despite Near-Term Strength

Horn, Brett
Brett Horn, CFA, is a Senior Equity Analyst, Financial Services, for Morningstar. He covers property-casualty insurers and payment companies. He also developed the insurance valuation model used by the equity research team. Before joining Morningstar in 2006, Mr. Horn worked in the banking industry for about a decade, most recently as a commercial loan officer for First Bank, where he was responsible for underwriting loans and managing relationships with middle-market clients. Before that, Mr. Horn worked for Mizuho Corporate Bank, where he managed loan portfolios and client relationships, primarily with Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Horn holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in finance, from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile
Word count: 2,593

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of your coverage, and tell us what you’re focusing on now?

Mr. Horn: The key thing that I’m focused

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Vice Chairman: WaFd Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large-Cap Names That Check the Boxes for Relative Value and Sustainability
Stable, Defensive Sectors Offer More Value in Current Market Environment
Small Cap Investing: Finding Leaders in Niche Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four Undervalued Insurance Companies Poised for Growth
Life Insurers Trading at Discount to Other Financials and Broader Market
W. R. Berkley and American Financial Offer Long-Term Strength and Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 