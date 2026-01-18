The Wall Street Transcript
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> January 18, 2026

NextDecade and Venture Global Set to Gain From U.S. LNG Expansion

Sibal, Sunil K.
Sunil K. Sibal is a Managing Director and Senior Energy Infrastructure/Utilities Analyst at Seaport Global Securities LLC. He has more than 25 years of progressive international experience in the energy sector, most recently at Seaport Global, which he joined in 2014 to cover and build out the firm’s MLP/midstream infrastructure research. Prior to that he was with Citi, where he covered the midstream MLPs and built out the various commodity forecast models. Prior to Citi, Mr. Sibal held roles identifying investment opportunities in the natural resources and energy sector at Bank of America and Natixis, as well as project development and engineering roles at Fluor and ABB Lummus Global (CVX JV). He received an MBA from Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Panjab University in India. Profile
Word count: 3,862

TWST: Welcome back to The Wall Street Transcript. Your coverage area at Seaport is pretty wide, correct? Utilities, energy infrastructure, MLPs, refiners and IPPs as

