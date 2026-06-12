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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 12, 2026

New Fund Targets the Infrastructure That Enables AI

Thummel, Robert
Robert Thummel joined Tortoise Capital in 2004 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager and member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Thummel brings extensive investment and finance expertise, with frequent contributions to financial media including Bloomberg, CNBC, Fox Business, and The Wall Street Journal. Prior to joining Tortoise Capital, he was Director of Finance at KLT, Inc., a subsidiary of Great Plains Energy, and began his career as Senior Auditor at Ernst & Young. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Kansas State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kansas. Profile
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TWST: Tortoise has had a long history focusing on managing energy and energy infrastructure investments. A good place to start would be an overview of

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