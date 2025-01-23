New Administration Unlikely to Shift Oil and Gas Market Dynamics

Kurt Hallead is head of Global Energy Technology and Services at The Benchmark Company, LLC. He brings 30 years of Wall Street experience providing insight and advice to a broad range of global energy corporations and institutional investors. Prior to Benchmark, Mr. Hallead was Co-Head of Global Energy Research at RBC Capital Markets, and has been recognized as one of the leading energy industry experts in the world by the likes of Institutional Investor and The Wall Street Journal. Prior to RBC, he spent time at JP Morgan, Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, and Salomon Brothers. Mr. Hallead graduated with a B.A. in Finance from Michigan State University. Profile

Word count: 1,727

TWST: Is there anything you want to note about your coverage research focus to start?

Mr. Hallead: I’m the Head of Global Energy Research