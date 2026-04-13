MongoDB and Cloudflare Are in the Right Place at the Right Time

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 13, 2026
Ryan Jacob is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Jacob Asset Management, which he founded in 1999. He guides the investment team in developing financial models, conducting market research and selecting stocks. Mr. Jacob is the Chief Portfolio Manager for Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund since both funds’ inceptions in 1999 and 2010, respectively. Profile
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TWST: Tell us about Jacob Asset Management and a brief history of the Jacob Internet Fund.
Mr. Jacob: Jacob Asset Management was founded in