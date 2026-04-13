The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 13, 2026

MongoDB and Cloudflare Are in the Right Place at the Right Time

Jacob, Ryan
Ryan Jacob is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Jacob Asset Management, which he founded in 1999. He guides the investment team in developing financial models, conducting market research and selecting stocks. Mr. Jacob is the Chief Portfolio Manager for Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund since both funds’ inceptions in 1999 and 2010, respectively. Profile
Word count: 2,746

TWST: Tell us about Jacob Asset Management and a brief history of the Jacob Internet Fund.

Mr. Jacob: Jacob Asset Management was founded in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Marcus & Millichap (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji on 2025 Recovery and Strategic Growth
Global Net Lease (GNL) CEO Michael Weil on Strategic Deleveraging and 2026 Growth Outlook
Rand Capital CEO Daniel Penberthy on BDC Strategy and 2026 Growth Outlook
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Agentic AI Compresses Multi-Step Processes, Accelerating Efficiency Gains
AI-Themed ETF Rotates Into Memory as Next Leg of AI Trade
MongoDB and Cloudflare Are in the Right Place at the Right Time
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Navigating BDC Credit Risk: Why KBW is Bullish on ARCC and GBDC Despite Sector Headwinds
REITs as a Safe Haven: Why Geopolitical Risk Could Drive 2026 Outperformance
NMRK Outlook: Why KBW Names Newmark a Top Pick for 2026 Recovery
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 