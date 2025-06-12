Market Volatility Means More Bargains for “Value Nerds”

Scott Hood, CFA, CFP, serves as Chairman and Portfolio Manager at First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. He joined First Wilshire as an analyst in 1993, was promoted to Chief Executive Officer in 2001, and became Chairman in 2019. Mr. Hood is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute. He is also a CFP professional. He serves as a board member of The Mount Wilson Observatory and The Sierra Madre Mountain Conservancy. Mr. Hood holds a Bachelor of Science from The Stern School of Business at New York University. Profile

Word count: 5,658

TWST: We last spoke more than five years ago — it was an early 2020 issue. Life and the world changed a little bit in that time.

Mr. Hood: