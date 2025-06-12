The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 12, 2025

Market Volatility Means More Bargains for “Value Nerds”

Hood, Scott
Scott Hood, CFA, CFP, serves as Chairman and Portfolio Manager at First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. He joined First Wilshire as an analyst in 1993, was promoted to Chief Executive Officer in 2001, and became Chairman in 2019. Mr. Hood is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute. He is also a CFP professional. He serves as a board member of The Mount Wilson Observatory and The Sierra Madre Mountain Conservancy. Mr. Hood holds a Bachelor of Science from The Stern School of Business at New York University. Profile
Word count: 5,658

TWST: We last spoke more than five years ago — it was an early 2020 issue. Life and the world changed a little bit in that time.

Mr. Hood:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Silvaco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)
Interview with the President and CEO: InTest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large-Cap Names That Check the Boxes for Relative Value and Sustainability
Stable, Defensive Sectors Offer More Value in Current Market Environment
Small Cap Investing: Finding Leaders in Niche Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
AI Growth Fuels Demand for Specialized Networking and Power Chips
Salesforce Is Top Pick for 2025 on Strength of AI Initiatives
Subscription Model Increases Visibility in Engineering Software Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 