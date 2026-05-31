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Technology >> CEO Interviews >> May 31, 2026

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK)

Fields, Randy
Randy Fields is the Chairman and CEO of Repositrak Inc. Mr. Fields’ entrepreneurial career began when he leveraged his educational experience in the early 1970’s to establish a financial and economic consulting firm called Fields Investment Group. He then co-founded Mrs. Fields Cookies with Debbi Fields and served as its chairman from 1978 to 1990. After purchasing the software rights from Mrs. Fields Cookies, he created Park City Group in 1990. Today, Fields continues to define the strategic direction of Park City Group, Inc. (d.b.a. ReposiTrak) and shares his expertise and the collective experience through consulting and speaking, interviews and guest lecturing engagements, both in the retail industry as well as in the general business environment. Mr. Fields received his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude and his master’s degree from Stanford University. Profile
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TWST: It’s been more than a decade since you last spoke with The Wall Street Transcript, and a lot has changed with the company since that time, including the name. Can

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