The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> May 31, 2026

Nvidia Capacity Limits Create Opening for AMD and Broadcom

Goldberg, Jay
Jay Goldberg, CFA, is Senior Analyst, Semiconductors and Electronics with Seaport Research Partners. Mr. Goldberg has spent his career at the intersection of finance and technology. He has multiple senior positions with financial institutions and with leading semiconductor companies. Mr. Goldberg is a native of California, but has lived all over the world. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, he spent almost 10 years in the People’s Republic of China, and maintains close ties to the electronics complex there. After returning and gaining his MBA, he worked in investment banking and then as a senior analyst at Deutsche Bank covering Wireless and Networking Companies. He then ran Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Peregrine Semiconductors and held a strategy role with Qualcomm’s data center group. He is the founder of D2D Advisory, a consulting practice focused on the electronics industry. He writes the Digits to Dollars blog and is co-host of The Circuit, a podcast about the business of semiconductors. Mr. Goldberg holds a B.A. in Chinese History from UC Berkeley, and MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and is a CFA Charterholder. Profile
Word count: 3,915

TWST: Thanks very much for speaking with us. Since this is our first time interviewing you, could you introduce yourself to our

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder and CEO: Wetour Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:WETO)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Active Hedging Strategy Aims to Smooth Returns Across Market Cycles
Fund Manager Expands AI Trade Into Energy, Logistics and Land
Double-Digit Dividend Strategy Tilts Toward Quality Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Engineering Software Remains Resilient Despite Manufacturing Weakness
Semiconductor Equipment Positioned for Extended AI Investment Cycle
Nvidia Capacity Limits Create Opening for AMD and Broadcom
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 