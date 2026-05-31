Nvidia Capacity Limits Create Opening for AMD and Broadcom

Jay Goldberg, CFA, is Senior Analyst, Semiconductors and Electronics with Seaport Research Partners. Mr. Goldberg has spent his career at the intersection of finance and technology. He has multiple senior positions with financial institutions and with leading semiconductor companies. Mr. Goldberg is a native of California, but has lived all over the world. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, he spent almost 10 years in the People’s Republic of China, and maintains close ties to the electronics complex there. After returning and gaining his MBA, he worked in investment banking and then as a senior analyst at Deutsche Bank covering Wireless and Networking Companies. He then ran Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Peregrine Semiconductors and held a strategy role with Qualcomm’s data center group. He is the founder of D2D Advisory, a consulting practice focused on the electronics industry. He writes the Digits to Dollars blog and is co-host of The Circuit, a podcast about the business of semiconductors. Mr. Goldberg holds a B.A. in Chinese History from UC Berkeley, and MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and is a CFA Charterholder. Profile

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