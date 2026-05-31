Interview with the Founder and CEO: Wetour Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:WETO)

Nan Zheng is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wetour Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:WETO), a Nasdaq-listed company focused on Physical AI infrastructure, wearable robotics, and next-generation human-machine interaction. Born in January 2000, Mr. Zheng became one of the youngest public-company CEOs from Asia to lead a company to a Nasdaq listing when Wetour completed its listing in February 2025. Since then, he has led the company’s strategic evolution from an AI-enabled mobility and travel technology platform into a Physical AI company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mr. Zheng is an alumnus of Babson College, where he focused on entrepreneurship and global business strategy. His background spans company building, capital markets, international operations, and emerging technology commercialization. Profile

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TWST: Let’s start with a quick snapshot of the company, including its history, mission, and how it’s evolved over the years.

Mr. Zheng: