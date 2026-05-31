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Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> May 31, 2026

Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII)

Srivastava, Sudhir
Dr. Sudhir Srivastava is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of SS Innovations International, Inc. He is one of the foremost global experts in robotic cardiac surgery. To date, he has performed the largest number of robotic cardiac procedures in the entire world. Dr. Srivastava, along with 10 additional physicians, founded Alliance Hospital LTD, a center of excellence in the treatment of cardiovascular disease, in Odessa, Texas, in July 2003 and served as its chairman for four years. While there, he performed the world’s first single vessel beating heart TECAB in the United States. He also proceeded to perform two world’s first double and triple vessel TECAB on a beating heart and is the only person in the world to have performed a quadruple vessel beating heart TECAB while at the University of Chicago. Dr. Srivastava is an active member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, AATS, the International Society for Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery (ISMICS) and is a founder of the Robotic Revascularization Society. Dr. Srivastava has made it his mission to make his skill available to all those with the desire to learn these minimally invasive techniques. Dr. Srivastava has trained hundreds of teams around the world and is constantly trying to find ways to improve the field of robotic assisted surgery. Profile
Word count: 3,427

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company and how it has evolved over the years.

Dr. Srivastava: As a cardiac surgeon in the United

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