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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 16, 2026

Market Mispricing Creates Opportunity in Boston Scientific and CBRE

Chintalapalli, Krishna
Krishna Chintalapalli is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Parnassus Investments. He is responsible for portfolio management of the Parnassus Value Equity fund and Parnassus Value Select ETF. Prior to joining Parnassus in 2022, Mr. Chintalapalli was a Research Analyst and then Vice President of global equities at Ariel Investments. He was also a strategy manager at PwC Strategy, a consultant at CMA Strategy Consulting (now part of E&Y Parthenon) and a technical lead at Aricent Group (now part of Capgemini). Mr. Chintalapalli received his bachelor’s degree in engineering from West Bengal University of Technology and his MBA from Cornell University. Profile
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TWST: Welcome back. Please give us a high-level overview of Parnassus Investments’ overall investment approach and philosophy.

Mr.

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