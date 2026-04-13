Lumentum to Benefit from AI Data Center and Optical Networking Growth

David C Hartzell Jr. is President and CEO of Cornell Capital Management. He currently serves on the Wachovia Bank Advisory Board, the Business Week Alliance/Market Advisory Board, and the Barrons “BIG MONEY” panel of experts. As a frequent media contributor, Mr. Hartzell has appeared on national networks including CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. His insights have been featured in major publications including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Barron’s, Forbes, and Business Week. He also shares his expertise as a guest lecturer for MBA and undergraduate programs at SUNY Buffalo, Niagara University, and Hilbert College. Mr. Hartzell graduated from the University of Utah in 1979 and later completed the SUNY Buffalo School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership in 2002. He is a 2004 graduate of the FBI Citizens Academy and has conducted post-graduate studies at Westminster College, the University of Utah Graduate School of Business, the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). An avid triathlete, skier, and scuba diver, Mr. Hartzell ran with the Olympic torch prior to the 2002 games in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a contestant on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” in 2005, ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, in 2009, and climbed to the base camp of Mt. Everest with an REI adventure team. He and his wife, Carolyn (Coray), have four children and live in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence Center, New York. Profile Ryan Hartzell is President and lead analyst of the Swiss 1653 Hedge Fund. Mr. Hartzell grew up in the Buffalo Suburb of Clarence Center, New York. A 2003 graduate of Clarence High School, he earned a B.S. in business management and graduated from Canisius University in Buffalo, New York in 2007. Mr. Hartzell held management positions with several large Western New York corporations before rising to the position of President and lead analyst of the Swiss 1653 Hedge Fund. Mr. Hartzell is an expert on AI infrastructure, supply chain management, and light/optics. His knowledge of the next generation of AI-related companies and trading strategies is the driver behind the multi-year success of the Swiss 1653 Hedge Fund. Profile

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TWST: In the context of an introduction to Swiss 1653 LLC, please tell us how the fund has evolved or changed over the recent past, especially over the past year or