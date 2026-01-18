Interview with the President and CEO: PowerBank Corp. (NASDAQ:SUUN)

Richard Lu, M.D., MSc., MHSc., MBA, is President, CEO and a Director of PowerBank Corp. Dr. Lu has more than 25 years of global energy experience developing and implementing growth strategies for organizations in North America, Europe and Asia. He leads a team of established and trusted developers, engineers, asset operators, and managers in the clean and renewable energy space in Canada and the U.S. He is an Independent Director at dynaCERT Inc. (DYA.TSE), a growing high-tech company that specializes in hydrogen application in the transportation industry. He was the Managing Director of Sky Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (SKYS, NASDAQ), and the VP of Business Development at ARISE Technology Corporation (APV-T). Dr. Lu previously held the position of Chief Conservation Officer and VP, EHS of Toronto Hydro Corporation, and senior positions with Enbridge Gas Distribution, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., and Dillon Consulting. Profile

Word count: 2,914

TWST: Would you provide a brief overview of PowerBank, including when it was founded as well as your main products and service offerings?

Dr. Lu: