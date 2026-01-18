The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 18, 2026

Interview with the President and CEO: PowerBank Corp. (NASDAQ:SUUN)

Lu, Richard
Richard Lu, M.D., MSc., MHSc., MBA, is President, CEO and a Director of PowerBank Corp. Dr. Lu has more than 25 years of global energy experience developing and implementing growth strategies for organizations in North America, Europe and Asia. He leads a team of established and trusted developers, engineers, asset operators, and managers in the clean and renewable energy space in Canada and the U.S. He is an Independent Director at dynaCERT Inc. (DYA.TSE), a growing high-tech company that specializes in hydrogen application in the transportation industry. He was the Managing Director of Sky Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (SKYS, NASDAQ), and the VP of Business Development at ARISE Technology Corporation (APV-T). Dr. Lu previously held the position of Chief Conservation Officer and VP, EHS of Toronto Hydro Corporation, and senior positions with Enbridge Gas Distribution, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., and Dillon Consulting. Profile
Word count: 2,914

TWST: Would you provide a brief overview of PowerBank, including when it was founded as well as your main products and service offerings?

Dr. Lu:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)
Interview with the President and CEO: PowerBank Corp. (NASDAQ:SUUN)
Interview with the CEO: H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Thematic ETFs Track Shifts Across Natural Resources, Luxury Goods and Travel
Chipmaker SK Hynix Rides Surging Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory
Identifying Local Champions and Niche Leaders Across Global Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Utility Earnings Accelerate as Infrastructure Spending Surges
NextDecade and Venture Global Set to Gain From U.S. LNG Expansion
Two E&P Stocks Positioned to Outperform in a Tough Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 