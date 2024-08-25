Interview with the President and CEO: Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX)

John R. Hewitt has been President and Chief Executive Officer at Matrix Service Company since May 2011. Prior to joining Matrix Service, Mr. Hewitt served as Senior Vice President of Aker Solutions where he was responsible for providing executive oversight on major capital projects in Power and LNG. He previously served as President, United States Operations, at Aker Solutions E&C US, Inc. from 2007 to 2009 where he was responsible for managing all construction services in North America. Previous to that, he served as President of Aker Construction Inc. where he had full profit and loss responsibility for a multi-disciplined direct hire industrial construction business operating throughout North America. Mr. Hewitt has spent his entire career in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. Mr. Hewitt earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Stetson University in 1980 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology in 1983. Mr. Hewitt is a member of the Construction Industry Institute; he has served on various committees including the Implementation Strategy Sub-Committee and Optimizing Project Organizations research committee. Profile

Word count: 2,842

TWST: For readers who didn’t see our 2023 Q&A with you, please provide an overview of Matrix Service Company, its history, how it’s grown over the