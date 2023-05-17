Interview with the President and CEO: GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Kyle Loudermilk is the CEO and President of GSE Systems and also serves as a member of the company’s board of directors. He is a technology executive whose 25-year career has focused on growing technology companies through organic growth, geographic expansion and M&A, creating significant shareholder value along the way. Profile

Word count: 4.482

TWST: It’s been more than a decade since someone at GSE Systems spoke with us. Can you start with background on the company since its founding in