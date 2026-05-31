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Technology >> CEO Interviews >> May 31, 2026

Interview with the President and CEO: DHI Group Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Zeile, Art
Art Zeile is the President and Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group Inc. and also serves as a director. Prior to joining DHI, Mr. Zeile co-founded HOSTING, a cloud computing services company, and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 2008 until 2016. At HOSTING, he formulated a strategy for a rollup of cloud services companies in the U.S. and focused on managing security and compliance for mission critical web applications. Earlier in his career, Mr. Zeile served as CEO of QTC Management Inc, a healthcare technology company, from 2006 to 2007. Prior to joining QTC Management, Mr. Zeile co-founded Inflow Inc., a public data center company, and Link-VTC, one of the first companies to deliver videoconferencing services. Mr. Zeile earned a bachelor’s degree in Astronautical Engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy and served in the United States Air Force from 1988 until 1993. He also received a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard University. Profile
Word count: 3,003

TWST: Would you give me a brief history of your company, when it was founded and why?

Mr. Zeile: The company itself, the first brand, was

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