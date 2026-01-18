Interview with the CEO: H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO)

Andrew Walters is the Chief Executive Officer of H2O America. He has over 26 years of experience in leadership, finance, banking, private equity, operations, and strategy roles. Before being named CEO, Mr. Walters served as the company’s chief financial officer and treasurer for three years. Mr. Walters first joined H2O America in 2014 to oversee human resources, information technology, business development and strategy. He also assisted with the management of regional operations and investor relations. In that role, Mr. Walters developed the strategy and led the company’s announcement to purchase Connecticut Water Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) in a $1.1 billion transaction in 2019. Prior to H2O America, Mr. Walters served as a Managing Director at both JP Morgan in private equity infrastructure investing and Citigroup in investment banking. At Citigroup, he held leadership roles in Asia and the U.S., managing infrastructure and transportation investment banking teams across Asia Pacific and the Americas. His experience spans multiple industries and geographies, including Europe, Asia, and the Americas. During his career, he has executed over $50 billion in transactions through mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, equity offerings, IPOs, private equity fundraising and debt offerings. Mr. Walters has broad depth of experience in driving companies to best leverage technology, data, information, and cloud technologies while keeping risk areas around cyber-security and disaster recovery at the forefront. Mr. Walters holds a B.S. in Business Management and Operations from Colorado State University. Profile

TWST: Would you provide a brief overview of H2O America and include when the company was founded as well as its main products and service