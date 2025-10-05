Interview with the CEO: DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ:DEVS)

Sunny Trinh is Co-Founder and CEO of DevvStream Corp. He has spent over 25 years in the technology sector and directly in developing new verticals in ESG and carbon markets. He also serves as the Chief Digital Alchemist for Devvio Inc., where he develops new business models in the ESG and carbon markets. Prior to DevvStream, Mr. Trinh led innovation as VP of Ecosystem at Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). He was also the COO for Jooster and VP of Sales for Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) where he led the design team for a Corvette driven by a quadriplegic. Mr. Trinh served as CEO for 9:Fish Surfboards and was an adjunct professor for Cal Lutheran University’s MBA program where he started the school’s technology tract. Mr. Trinh holds a B.S. and M.E in Engineering, an MBA degree, and holds several patents on electronic accessories for cell phones. Profile

TWST: Please tell us about DevvStream and how it has evolved over the years.

Mr. Trinh: DevvStream is a company that helps generate