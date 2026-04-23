Interview the Chairman and CEO: Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)

John C. Rood is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Momentus Inc., a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. From early 2018 to early 2020, he served as the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy. He has also held positions at Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. Under President George W. Bush, he served as Acting Undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security, and prior to that was Assistant Secretary for International Security and Nonproliferation at the U.S. Department of State. Mr. Rood holds a B.S. degree in Economics from Arizona State University. Profile

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TWST: For readers who are not familiar with Momentus, would you start by introducing the company and explaining the core problem you’re trying to solve in the space