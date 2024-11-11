India Fund Manager Expects Discretionary Spending to Grow

Peeyush Mittal is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia. He manages the firm’s India Strategy and co-manages the Emerging Markets Equity, Emerging Markets ex China, Asia Growth, and Pacific Tiger Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews in 2015, he spent over three years at Franklin Templeton Asset Management India, most recently as a Senior Research Analyst. Previously, he was with Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management New York, from 2009 to 2011, researching U.S. and European stocks in the industrials and materials sectors. Mr. Mittal began his career in 2003 with Scot Forge as an Industrial Engineer, and was responsible for implementing Lean Manufacturing systems on the production shop floor. He earned his MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, received a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from The Ohio State University, and received a Bachelor of Technology in Metallurgical Engineering from The Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He is fluent in Hindi. Profile

Word count: 3,954

TWST: Let’s set the stage with a little bit about Matthews Asia overall. What would you note about the firm’s business, its capabilities, and what differentiates