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Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> May 31, 2026

Hyperscaler Capex Supports Multi-Year AI Semiconductor Demand

Muse, CJ
CJ Muse is a Senior Managing Director and Semiconductor Analyst as well as head of Technology Research at Cantor Fitzgerald. Mr. Muse has been recognized by Institutional Investor for 20+ years, including a #1 or #2 ranking from 2015 through 2023. He previously served as a Senior Managing Director at Evercore ISI and, prior to that, held senior roles at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers. Mr. Muse holds a B.S. in Finance from Georgetown and an MBA from Columbia Business School. Profile
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TWST: I understand you joined Cantor Fitzgerald in late 2023, but your career spans back to the late ’90s. Would you tell us a bit about your background in finance and

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