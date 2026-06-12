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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 12, 2026

Fund Seeks Monopoly-Like Assets and Predictable Cash Flows

Murchie, James J.
James J. Murchie is Co-Founder, Co-Portfolio Manager and Chief Executive Officer at Energy Income Partners. Before co-founding EIP in 2003, he established Lawhill Capital and managed their long/short energy, commodities and basic industries fund in 1998. He was a Managing Director at Tiger Management, primarily investing in energy, basic industries and commodities and related equities, from 1995 to 1997. From 1990 to 1995, Mr. Murchie was a Principal at Sanford C. Bernstein, as a top-ranked energy analyst. He spent eight years at British Petroleum in seven positions of increased responsibility. He testified on energy policy in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in 2018 and has submitted expert testimony before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He holds a B.A. from Rice University and an M.A. in Energy Planning from Harvard University. Profile
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TWST: Energy Income Partners is, of course, focused on investing in energy infrastructure. Do you want to give our readers a little background on why that is, and what it

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