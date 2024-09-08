The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 8, 2024

Combining Fundamental and ESG Research for a Deeper Understanding

Lee, Nicole
Nicole Lee is Director of ESG Research for Miller/Howard Investments. She provides operational and strategic leadership to Miller/Howard’s ESG team, and her research on portfolio holdings and candidates is integral to the firm’s investment process. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, she worked for several years as a clinic coordinator and educator for a nonprofit health organization, during which time she also developed and conducted training programs at two local universities. Ms. Lee received a B.S. in Sociology from Southern Utah University, after which she studied public health at Westminster College in Utah. Profile
Word count: 2,910

TWST: Introduce us to Miller/Howard Investments with a snapshot of the business and its overall approach and philosophy to investing.

Ms.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)
Interview with the CEO: Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Value Manager Sees Opportunity When the Market Gets It Wrong
Renewables Space Hitting Positive Inflection Points
Responsible Bond Strategy Has Overweight in Renewables Sector
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Lumber Producer West Fraser Is Top Pick in Building Products Sector
Analyst Names Four Favorite Basic Materials Stocks
Election Results Unlikely to Impact Infrastructure Spending
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 