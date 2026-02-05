Champion Homes Gains From Push for More Affordable Housing

Bob Male, CFA, joined Kornitzer Capital Management, adviser to the Buffalo Funds, in 1997. He is a Portfolio Manager for the Buffalo Small Cap Growth Fund. With professional investment industry experience since 1989, Mr. Male previously worked at USAA as a Senior Equity Analyst. He received a B.S. in business administration from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Southern Methodist University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile Craig Richard, CFA, joined Kornitzer Capital Management, adviser to the Buffalo Funds, in 2008. He is a Portfolio Manager for the Buffalo Small Cap Growth Fund and also serves as Chief Investment Officer for the Buffalo Funds. Mr. Richard’s professional investment career began in 2002. From 2005 to 2007, he worked at A.G. Edwards as a Senior Associate Analyst, and from 2002 to 2005, he worked at Stifel Nicolaus as an Associate Equity Research Analyst. Mr. Richard received a B.S. in finance from Kansas State University and an MBA in finance from the University of Kansas. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile

TWST: Let’s dive right in with the Small Cap Growth Fund (BUFSX) that you manage. Please give us a snapshot of the portfolio and the strategy driving the